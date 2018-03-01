The UK's Largest Hubspot Partner - The B2B Marketing Lab - Moves Into New Central London Office Following Expansion

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The move into new larger premises comes after the Inbound Marketing consultancy was recognised as the UK's most successful HubSpot Partner

Growth-driven marketing consultancy, The B2B Marketing Lab (www.b2bml.com) has today announced the opening of its new central London office following a sustained period of business growth and expansion.

The B2B Marketing Lab, part of the ITPR Group which also includes B2B Tech PR consultancy ITPR, (https://www.itpr.co.uk) and digital marketing and search agency Be Found Online, (https://befoundonline.com ) has experienced a sustained period of growth over the last two years and as a result, needed to expand into larger premises to accommodate the UK business team.

It was named as the UK's largest and most successful HubSpot Partner in May 2017, after becoming the country's first HubSpot Diamond Partner.

The move to the larger offices at Europoint House on Lavington Street, Southwark, follows an exciting period of growth for the businesses which also saw The B2B Marketing Lab open a new Singapore office in 2017 - and it continues its expansion plans into Europe.

Bob Dearsley, chief executive of The ITPR Group, said: "Having established The B2B Marketing Lab as the largest HubSpot partner in the UK, this expansion is a signal of our ambitious plans to continue growing the entire ITPR Group.

"The last 12 months have been among the most exciting we have had since setting up The B2B Marketing Lab in 2012 and it is testament to the work and dedication of our teams across the three businesses that this move into a new larger office space has needed to happen."

"The new space is step one in our plans to build the largest HubSpot support team in the UK and will enable us to expand even more in the coming years while continuing to provide the highest level of integrated PR and marketing services that our clients expect."

Christian Kinnear, Managing Director EMEA at HubSpot, added: "Since becoming our first HubSpot Diamond Partner in the UK in May 2017, The B2B Marketing Lab has continued its growth in sales revenue and people into 2018. We enjoy working with this team of committed Growth Agency Marketers and this recent expansion is testament to the success they have achieved, for both their clients and themselves."

"We're excited to continue seeing B2BML's growth with the HubSpot platforms and we are looking forward to watching them continue their ambitious expansion plans long into the future," concludes Kinnear.

About The B2B Marketing Lab -www.b2bml.com

The B2B Marketing Lab is the largest and most successful HubSpot Partner in the UK. This international growth-driven marketing consultancy is based in London, S.E.1. and also has offices in Singapore.

Founded in 2012, as part of The ITPR Group, the business has grown almost exponentially - and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing and Sales using the HubSpot platform. The B2B Marketing Lab provides marketing automation and sales software, outsourced marketing services and web consultancy services for lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, growth-driven website design & build, customer acquisition and client engagement.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot

