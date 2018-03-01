Defence and aerospace firm Cobham's turnaround plan started to bear fruit as the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £173.1m from a loss of £847.9m a year ago. Revenues were up to £2.1bn from £1.9bn boosted by a currency tailwind. Adjusted underlying profits fell to £210.3m from £225m in 2016. Cobham shares were up 18% at one stage in early trade as investors digested the news. The company last year announced several profit warnings and was forced to go to shareholders for more cash. ...

