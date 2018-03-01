Prudential has appointed James Turner as group chief risk officer and as an executive director with immediate effect, succeeding Pat Casey, who is retiring from the company. Turner, who joined the FTSE 100 insurer and asset management in 2010 as the director of internal audit, was previously director of Group Finance, responsible for the delivery of the financial results, business planning and performance monitoring. He also led Prudential's Solvency II development and was responsible for the ...

