»I finally realized it. People are prisoners of their phones, that's why they are called cell phones«. This statement applies to many people nowadays because they cannot stop reaching for their smartphones more than 200 times a day. Using technology in a healthy and positive way becomes more and more important, especially among the younger generation. Let's see how Lucy's and Jack's digital worlds collide and whether they can find a compromise.

In an electronic store

Today Lucy and Jack have decided to drive to »Electronics Paradise«, an electronics store nearby in order to buy some new gadgets for Jack's office. Arriving at the store, Lucy is full of energy and enthusiasm to modernize her uncle's life. Jack, however, is not quite as happy, as he is afraid, he might never be able to use any of this digital nonsense for him because it is too difficult to operate and costs a lot of money.

Lucy: Come on Uncle Jack, don't be so reluctant. It's about time you leave your digital comfort zone. As soon as you have got used to all this, you will realize how much easier these gadgets can make your life.

Jack: Okay, okay, simply show me what you think is necessary for me to have in my office. And then let's hurry home again, I have customers waiting for me.

Lucy: Oh, look at this wonderful display of mobile phones. Why don't we start here? And look at all the great things you can do with them like going on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, just to mention a few apps.

Jack: Oh, stop it Lucy, I don't know what you're talking about. My old mobile phone wasn't a smartphone. It was very easy to use with a keypad and I only used it for making phone calls if necessary. I didn't even send text messages. These smartphones are more and more like mobile computers. Then what is the sense of having a computer at home? And typing text messages with my big fingers is very difficult anyway. I can't understand how today's young people can do this with their two thumbs and so fast.

Lucy: Let's discuss all this later. Have a look now at the different handsets. Some of them are free when you sign up to a certain service plan. Others you need to pay for. Many service providers give away really good phones when you use their service, provided that they have good coverage in your area, of course.

Jack: I chose a pre-paid service for my old mobile, I didn't sign up right away because I wanted to see how it worked for me first. A monthly contract would have been a waste of money if reception had been poor. But it was quite good.

Lucy: I would recommend that you sign up for a monthly contract. It's much more convenient to pay the bill by direct debit because you won't need to get top-up vouchers all the time. And look you would get this great ...

