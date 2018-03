BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI1426

1 March 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mrs. Rachel Beagles, who is a Non-Executive Director of the Company has been appointed as a Non-ExecutiveDirector of Gresham House plc with effect from 1 March 2018.

