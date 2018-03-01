SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NOU)(OTCQX: NMGRF)(FRANKFURT: NM9) ("Nouveau Monde") has the pleasure to announce the results of its January 2018 drilling program in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony claim block, part of its Matawinie graphite property. The results contain intervals of several tens of meters including one at 69.5 meters grading 5.08% Cg. This last drilling campaign sought to increase the graphite resource through the extension of the projected pit towards the south and to maximize the mining plan in view of the feasibility study. The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 150 km north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. A prefeasibility study, completed in accordance with the NI 43-101 guidelines, was published in Fall of 2017 (see press release dated October 25th, 2017).

"I am very pleased with the results of the most recent drilling program in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony block because these seem to confirm the presence of a zone reporting content with a higher grade than the current resource estimate. Importantly, this area has very little overburden and outcrops significantly, making for easier access and lower mining costs than other areas of the projected pit. This interesting scenario should positively impact the next mineral resource updates on our West Zone as well as the project's economic factors to be detailed in the feasibility study planned for Fall 2018," explains Eric Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde.

Drilling

The January 2018 drilling campaign consisted of 11 holes totaling 2,210 m in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony Claim block. The operation resulted in the extension of the West mineralized zone, which now measures approximately 2.6 km in strike length. The dip of the mineralized horizons varies from sub vertical to around 75 degrees towards the east. The mineralization remains open to the north, to the south and at depth. The mineralized intersections provided by the recent drilling program are presented in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Mineralized intersections provided by the January 2018 drilling program

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mineralized Interval Drill hole Section From (m) To (m) (% Cg)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-127 W-0300 12.3 30.4 18.1 m @ 4.47% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0300 54.6 101 46.4 m @ 4.36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-128 W-0100 89 103.1 14.1 m @ 4.77% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0100 105.25 141 35.75 m @ 4.78% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0100 160 170 10.0 m @ 3.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0100 174 203 29 m @ 3.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-129 W-0100 240 276.5 36.5 m @ 4.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0100 279 295 16.0 m @ 4.5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-130 W-0200 6.6 19.6 13.0 m @ 3.93% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 22.6 43.5 20.9 m @ 3.89% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 61.8 72 10.2 m @ 3.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 87.5 157 69.5 m @ 5.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 165.2 203.4 38.2 m @ 5.36% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 208.7 219.6 10.9 m @ 4.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-131 W-0200 72 82 10.0 m @ 3.85% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 87.5 103 15.5 m @ 5.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 119 141 22.0 m @ 4.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 227.3 239.7 12.4 m @ 4.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 241.6 268 26.4 m @ 5.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0200 270.75 300 29.25 m @ 5.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-132 W-0300 15.8 60.2 44.4 m @ 4.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0300 84.5 100.4 15.9 m @ 4.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0300 148.35 173.6 25.25 m @ 5.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0300 193 234.9 41.9 m @ 4.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-133 W-0400 6.8 46.2 39.4 m @ 3.79% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W-0400 50.65 71 20.35 m @ 4.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-134 W-0400 5 20.9 15.9 m @ 4.51% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-135 W-0300 10 30.4 20.4 m @ 3.66% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-136 W+0000 59 111.3 52.3 m @ 5.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W+0000 166 177.5 11.5 m @ 4.52% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W+0000 193.4 204 10.6 m @ 3.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO-18-137 W+0100 12 22.4 10.4 m @ 2.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W+0100 79 128.4 49.4 m @ 4.72% ---------------------------------------------------------------- W+0100 188.9 201 12.1 m @ 3.25% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i) Only mineralized intervals over 10 m in length are presented. Mineralized intervals do not represent true width. All samples were analyzed for graphitic carbon (Cg) at the ALS Minerals facilities in North Vancouver, B-C, using a LECO analyzer (ALS internal code C-IR18).

The samples of the 2018 campaign were generally 2 m in length and the core barrel was NQ size (47.6 mm). All the holes from sections W+0000 to W+0100 were more or less oriented N113 degrees (perpendicular to the long axis of the zone), with a dip of -45 degrees, while those from sections W-0100 to W-0400 were oriented N090 degrees, also with a dip of -45 degrees.

To date, 90 core drill holes ranging in length from 36 m to 307 m were completed over the West Zone of the Tony claim block for a total of 16,975.13 m. The graphitic mineralization is mostly encased within paragneiss units.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P.Geo, supervised the January 2018 drilling program. A strict protocol, including the insertion of duplicate and blank samples within the sample stream was adopted as part of a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Graphite standards were also included within the borehole sampling protocol. Duplicate, blank and graphite standard sample results returned values within acceptable limits. Mr. Martel performed and supervised the preparation and sample submittal for the drilling program.

The mineralized samples of drill core samples were selected for analysis by Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel. The mineralized drill core was split into quarters using a rock saw. For each sample, a quarter core sample was individually bagged and sent for analysis, a remaining quarter core sample was kept as a reference and a half core sample was kept for possible metallurgical testing. Samples were all analyzed for graphitic carbon (Cg) content by a LECO analyzer at the ALS Minerals laboratory in North Vancouver (B-C), Canada using their internal code; C-IR18. This laboratory is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accredited.

Other developments

Nouveau Monde is actively advancing the development of its graphite project on its Matawinie property. The continuing of the geotechnical studies is scheduled in order to optimize the mining operation plan for the feasibility study. To this end, a hydrogeological study aiming to characterize groundwater movements in the pit sector and a study of the bearing capacity of the soil have both been completed. In order to maximize the process of the commercial plant, additional metallurgical testing is planned by April 2018.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde discovered a graphite deposit on its Tony claims block, part of its fully owned Matawanie graphite property. This discovery recently gave rise to the publication of results from a Prefeasibility Study (PFS), released on October 25, 2017, by Nouveau Monde. This PFS demonstrated strong economy with a planned production of 52,000 tpy of high purity flake graphite concentrate, and a mine life of 27 years. The Probable Mineral Reserves identified over the West Zone of the Tony Block totals 33.0 Mt grading 4.39 % Cg. These Reserves are prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definitions Standards for mineral resources in concordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("43-101"). The Matawinie graphite project is located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal. It benefits from direct access to a workforce and the appropriate infrastructure to operate, including abundant and renewable hydroelectric resources. Nouveau Monde's team members are developing this project with the outmost respect for the neighboring communities, while targeting a low environmental impact footprint.

The technical information in this news release was prepared by Bernard-Olivier Martel, P.Geo, and reviewed by Eric Desaulniers, M.Sc., P.Geo, President & CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite. Both are Qualified Persons as define by NI 43-101.

Further information regarding Nouveau Monde is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nouveaumonde.ca

