Piraeus Bank is the leading lender in the Greek market with market share of 30% for loans and deposits. Piraeus has the most extensive footprint in Greece and is the #1 employer of the sector.

Piraeus is actively looking to facilitate the increase of competitiveness of the Greek corporate sector. Despite the macro challenges in its home market, Piraeus has extended loans in the tune of €2.7bn in 2017 and plans to raise it to €3.1bn in 2018, while actively seeking to facilitate corporates with competitive advantage and healthy business models.

"We are proud to be the first corporate entity in Greece that will participate in GFCC" said Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank. "We believe that our participation will enhance our aim to be an agent of change in the Greek economy by setting competitiveness at the top of the agenda for both our clients and for us as an organization. Being the largest lender of the Greek market, we believe that our efforts with the aid of GFCC will spark conversations and drive innovative change within the Greek corporate sector that will facilitate the sustainable growth of the economy, but will also generate new ideas and paths regarding the evolution of banking in the era of AI and digitalization."

"A competitive banking industry has a pivotal importance in enabling the long term capital investments that are needed to drive next generation innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth" said Ms. Deborah Wince-Smith, President of the GFCC. "We look forward to a close partnership and a fruitful exchange of ideas with a leading Banking institution". The GFCC is represented on the ground in over 35 countries. Together with its members, it promotes implementation of competitiveness strategies to drive innovation, productivity and prosperity. "Having Piraeus Bank as a GFCC member is a critical milestone for Greece" said Ms. Wince-Smith. "Working together, we will explore the new technological developments surrounding banking, trends on how people bank, innovation and the economy in general".

Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, has been a GFCC Distinguished Fellow since 2016.

