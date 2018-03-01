SDL Brings Translation Management to Salesforce Commerce Cloud

MAIDENHEAD, England, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies can now benefit from engaging with customers in additional languages

SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content creation, translation and delivery, today announced it has extended SDL Translation Management to integrate with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. With Commerce Cloud, brands can provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. Now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform - Salesforce - brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more, with the option to span across different languages.

SDL Translation Management's integration with Commerce Cloud brings over 25 years of SDL's expertise in assisting customers in streamlining their content supply chain. This integration enables customers to connect to global audiences by providing an easy process to translate commerce content, including products and categories, into their audience's language. Brand owners no longer need to manage a separate system to translate content for their global markets. Within Commerce Cloud, users can manage the whole translation process within the same tool.

Available on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Marketplace, this integration with Salesforce and SDL Translation Management includes key benefits:

Simplified Translation Process: Submit and manage all translation projects directly from within Commerce Cloud. Any type of content asset can be selected and submitted for translation. An easy to use interface is available to review translation scope, costs and authorize.

Submit and manage all translation projects directly from within Commerce Cloud. Any type of content asset can be selected and submitted for translation. An easy to use interface is available to review translation scope, costs and authorize. Fast Translation Project Creation for Brand Owners: A rich project creation screen with dynamic searching gives users the ability to select multiple components and multiple languages for each project.

A rich project creation screen with dynamic searching gives users the ability to select multiple components and multiple languages for each project. Timely Global Launches: Embedded project scoping, cost information and project authorization - as well as project tracking - helps businesses keep tight control of a project's status, and meet tight deadlines.

Embedded project scoping, cost information and project authorization - as well as project tracking - helps businesses keep tight control of a project's status, and meet tight deadlines. Increased Translation Quality and Efficiency: SDL Translation Management (through the use of translation memory and terminology management) increases translation quality and provides translation consistency for brand terminology, while reducing time spent on translations.

Comments on the News

"Brands today need the ability to rapidly engage with customers in any market, geography and language," said Jim Saunders , Chief Product Officer, SDL. "Our integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud reinforces our continued vision and focus to provide eCommerce businesses with an easy way to leverage language to deliver local experiences on a global scale."

, Chief Product Officer, SDL. "Our integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud reinforces our continued vision and focus to provide eCommerce businesses with an easy way to leverage language to deliver local experiences on a global scale." "Creating personalized, culturally relevant omni-channel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Kori O'Brien , SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from SDL, customers will be able to engage with more consumers in their own language."

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Additional Resources

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For over 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at www.SDL.com and follow us on, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.