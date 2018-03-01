Ericsson to automate Cloud Execution Environment (CEE) for NTT DOCOMO

WASHINGTON, Mar. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by NTT DOCOMO, INC. to automate the deployment of Ericsson's virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) solution, Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment (CEE) based on OpenStack, at commercial sites in Japan. The deployment will rapidly improve installation, sanity testing, and deployment times for Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi).

The Fulfillment-OSS NFVi Provisioning solution will significantly reduce manual CEE deployment time and will enable end-to-end and efficient project implementation across NTT DOCOMO's network function virtualization platform system.

Automation will facilitate shorter time to market, quicker responses to customer needs and much lower cost. Automation will also substantially reduce commercial network deployment risks compared to traditional ways of working.

Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: "Cloud automation is rapidly gaining attention among service providers as they address their digital transformation needs. We have worked very closely with NTT DOCOMO in their NFV engagements to date, so we have a great deal of insight and understanding, as well as the technical and innovative leadership to drive their cloud automation provisioning."

The provisioning will be launched in Q3 2018

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ New York. www.ericsson.com

ERICSSON AT MWC

The do zone at Mobile World Congress 2018 is where Ericsson is showcasing the powerful engagement, value and growth that comes with innovation in 5G, IoT and digital operations. With our live technology demonstrations and customer collaborations, we're rolling up our sleeves and digging in. We're showing, not just saying, why emerging technologies are essential to maximize business potential. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-automate-cloud-execution-environment--cee--for-ntt-docomo,c2462819

The following files are available for download: