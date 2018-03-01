GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 1 March 2018 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

444,872 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share; and

200,420 ordinary shares at 199.58p per ordinary shares

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 1,718,442,520 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 7,661,110.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state