

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said Thursday it expects operating EBT for fiscal year 2017/18 at the very good previous year's level and a slightly lower operating return on capital employed compared to fiscal year 2016/17.



The company noted that the development of the US dollar is having a negative impact on earnings, strongly offsetting the positive impact on earnings due to its results improvement program.



The company added that it is pursuing the overall objective of realizing project success that amounts to results improvement of more than 200 million euros by 2019/20.



Aurubis' Executive Board Chairman Jürgen Schachler revealed all this at the Annual General Meeting for Fiscal Year 2016/17 at Hamburg.



Finally, the company said it is proposing a dividend of 1.45 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting, an increase of 16 percent compared to the last fiscal year.



