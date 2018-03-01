Sotheby's International Realty partners with Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt GmbH

The pinnacle of international luxury properties. This exceptional project comprises exclusive chalets and condominiums affiliated with Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps, an exquisite luxury hotel. Now Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt GmbH has another renowned cooperation partner on its side: Sotheby's International Realty. These successful global realtors will handle the international marketing of the private residences. Building permits for this unique construction have been granted. Groundbreaking is planned for early summer 2018 with completion projected for 2020.

Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps a spectacular location

The sprawling complex encompassing 13 private chalets, 45 condominiums and a 77-room hotel stretches out over one of the most beautiful areas of the Alps. At Pass Thurn at 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet), overlooking the Hohe Tauern Austria's oldest national park and the largest nature reserve in the entire Alps. The views of the 3,000-meter-tall mountaintops are breathtaking.

Sotheby's International Realty renowned cooperation partner

Sotheby's International Realty represents a marketing and communications powerhouse for one-of-a-kind properties around the globe. The company's history dates back to Sotheby's auction house, founded in 1744. Over 18,000 independent real estate specialists based in 900 branches in 70 countries and regions create a closely-knit network spanning an expansive area. With Sotheby's cooperation, the Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt joins the world's most exclusive real estate resorts.

A sustainable home design meets ecology

As with all Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas projects, architecture and design blend into their surroundings. Natural materials such as stone and wood create a stylishly comfortable atmosphere, a modern interpretation of classic Austrian style. Modern energy technology is put to use, with all areas designed for sustainability with the environment in mind. Additional highlights include the hotel's private access to the ski slopes and the availability of all Six Senses services to private property owners: the Six Senses Spa with its award-winning wellness concept; world-class gym equipment; personal assistance. And of course, dining: focusing on seasonal produce, the chef prepares regional dishes made with local organic ingredients.

Project developers Dr. Walther Staininger and Franz Wieser from Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt GmbH and Bernhard Bohnenberger, President of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas and future project operator, will share overall project leadership.

