Alkermes Appoints James Robinson as President and Chief Operating Officer

DUBLIN, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announcedthe appointment ofJames (Jim) Robinson as President and Chief Operating Officer, effectiveMarch5, 2018.Mr. Robinson will lead Alkermes' global Commercial, Operations, Business Development and Human Resources functions as the company prepares for the expansion of its commercial portfolio and builds the organization for its next stage of growth. He will serve on the executive management team and report to Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer.

"Jim is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive, with an extensive track record of success in leading diverse organizations and establishing and managing global pharmaceutical operations," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "With his depth and breadth of experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas, Jim is an important addition to Alkermes at this time, as our portfolio of new medicines expands in the coming years. His industry knowledge, proven leadership and strategic insights will be a valuable asset as we embark on a transformative phase for the company."

"I am proud to be joining Alkermes at this remarkable time and look forward to building on the company's important work to bring patient-centered treatment options to those suffering from serious CNS disorders," said Mr. Robinson. "Working together with Alkermes' leadership team and the deep pool of talent and expertise at every level of the organization, I am focused on commercial and operational excellence as the company enters this next stage of growth."

Mr. Robinson brings to Alkermes more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning a variety of diverse disciplines, including sales, marketing, new product planning, market access, reimbursement and government affairs. Mr. Robinson joins Alkermes from Astellas US LLC, where he served as President, Americas Operations with responsibility for the company's operations in North and South America. He previously served as President, Astellas Pharma US, representing the commercial organization in the United States. At Astellas, Mr. Robinson oversaw approximately 2,000 employees and $4 billion in revenues, established the company's oncology franchise, and successfully launched multiple products and new indications across the portfolio, including oncology, urology, cardiology and immunology. Prior to joining Astellas in 2005, he served as an executive at the former Schering-Plough Corporation. Mr. Robinson is a member of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) Board of Directors and serves as the Treasurer for PhRMA. He also serves on a number of industry, community and non-profit boards. Mr. Robinson received his BS in Marketing from DePaul University.

Alkermes plcis a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

