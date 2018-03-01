City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 1
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 1 March 2018
|Name of applicant:
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|13 July 2016
|To:
|1 March 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,850,119
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|7,015,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,835,119
|Name of contact:
|Hilary Jones
|Telephone number of contact:
|01534 825 323