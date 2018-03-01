sprite-preloader
01.03.2018 | 13:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, March 1

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 1 March 2018

Name of applicant:City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:13 July 2016To:1 March 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,850,119
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):7,015,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,835,119

Name of contact:Hilary Jones
Telephone number of contact:01534 825 323

