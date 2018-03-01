MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CNSX: DST) announces that it has filed a patent for the treatment of arsenical mineralization such as arsenopyrite, cobaltite and enargite using a combination of pyrolysis and vitrification.

Mr. Brian Howlett, President and CEO commented, "The combination of these technologies provides a single solution for arsenic constrained mineralization. The Corporation recently announced that lab testing has confirmed its ability to reduce the arsenic concentration in cobaltite concentrate sample from 18% to 0.15%, which makes the concentrate amenable to further processing options."

DST is also pleased to announce that it has been granted a United States patent titled, "Method and composition for sequestration of arsenic (patent #9,849,438 B2)." This patent builds on DST's prior experience in sequestering arsenic in glass and provides a newly optimized formulation purposely developed to meet or exceed the guidelines of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Toxicity Characterization Leaching Procedure ("TCLP"). DST's Arsenic Vitrification process can now output glass containing up to 20% arsenic by weight while meeting or exceeding the guideline of the TCLP.

DST has been issued similar patents in the Mexico, Australia, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia and has filed patent applications for this Technology in Canada and several countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa.

DST's Arsenic Vitrification Technology is becoming an attractive technique to segregate the toxic material and is opening opportunities for deposits or concentrates considered to contain too much arsenic to be exploited using conventional approaches.

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in numerous countries.

