Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Announces Joint Venture With Blockex

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced its joint venture with BlockEx, a digital asset exchange platform. The deal involves a $2 million direct investment in the progressive platform, led by Blockchain Industries.

The BlockEx Digital Asset Exchange Platform presents a pioneering way to manage the entire lifecycle of blockchain-based digital assets. With this comprehensive management system, fiat institutions can adopt blockchain on a considerable scale. The platform also creates processes and structure around initial coin offerings (ICO).

"There has been a massive need for a simplified tool to manage blockchain assets, and BlockEx has the solution in their unique digital platform," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "We're excited to invest in this forward-thinking company and further develop this groundbreaking technology with them."

Blockchain Industries has made a sizeable investment in BlockEx and gathered interest for the entire $2 million deal. In conjunction with the venture, BlockEx will expand their business through a well-designed white label strategy. Blockchain Industries will assist as the company expands its products and services.

For more information on BlockEx, visit http://www.BlockEx.com.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests and develops in a broad range of blockchain technologies. Their primary pillars of business are ICO venture investing and consulting, proprietary trading, a DLT-based digital currency platform, and virtual currency mining. An additional focus on education and media adds value to the global community through increased blockchain technology awareness. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.