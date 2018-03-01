Active-Investors: Free Research Report as LabCorp's Revenue Jumped 13.2%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14%

Stock Monitor: BioTelemetry Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

LabCorp's net revenue was $2.70 billion, reflecting an increase of 13.2% compared to $2.39 billion in Q4 2016. The increase in Company's net revenue was due to growth from acquisitions of 10.0%, organic growth of 2.6%, and the benefit from foreign currency translation of approximately 60 basis points. LabCorp's reported numbers lagged behind analysts' estimates of $2.71 billion.

During Q4 2017, LabCorp's operating income was $354.2 million, or 13.1% of net revenue, compared to $323.4 million, or 13.5%, in Q4 2016. The increase in operating income was primarily due to acquisitions, organic revenue growth, and the Company's LaunchPad business process improvement initiative. The decline in operating margin was primarily due to restructuring charges, special items, and amortization which together totaled $102.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $64.4 million in the year ago same period. For Q4 2017, LabCorp's adjusted operating income was $456.2 million, or 16.9% of net revenue, compared to $387.8 million, or 16.2% of net revenue, in Q4 2016.

LabCorp's net earnings was $706.8 million, or $6.81 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $184.4 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. During the reported quarter, the Company recorded a net benefit of $5.00 per diluted share, due to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA).

For Q4 2017, LabCorp's adjusted earnings were $2.45 per share, representing an increase of 14.0% compared to $2.15 in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.37 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, LabCorp's net revenue grew 8.25% to $10.21 billion compared to $9.44 billion in FY16. The increase in net revenue was due to growth from acquisitions of 5.8%, and organic growth of 2.4%.

Net earnings for 2017 were $1.3 billion, or $12.21 per diluted share, compared to $732.1 million, or $7.02 per diluted share, in 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings were $9.60, an increase of 8.7% compared to $8.83 in FY16.

LabCorp's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Diagnostics segment's net revenue jumped 8.6% to $1.82 billion compared to $1.67 billion in Q4 2016, driven by acquisitions, organic volume, and the benefit from foreign currency translation of approximately 30 basis points. The Company's total volume grew 6.6%, of which organic volume was 2.9% and acquisition volume was 3.7%.

The segment's adjusted operating income was $356.5 million, or 19.6% of net revenue, for Q4 2017 compared to $317.8 million, or 19.0% of net revenue, in Q4 2016. Increase in operating income and margin was primarily due to strong revenue growth and LaunchPad savings.

For Q4 2017, the Covance Drug Development segment's net revenue surged 23.8% to $886.1 million compared to $715.6 million in Q4 2016. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Chiltern as well as organic growth and the benefit from foreign currency translation of approximately 140 basis points. In the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating income was $134.9 million, or 15.2% of net revenue, versus $106.5 million, or 14.9% of net revenue, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The increase in operating income and margin were primarily due to the acquisition of Chiltern, organic revenue growth, and LaunchPad savings.

LabCorp's net orders and net book-to-bill during the trailing twelve months were $4.14 billion and 1.36, respectively. Backlog at the end of Q4 2017 was $7.13 billion, and the Company expects approximately $2.8 billion of this backlog to convert into revenue in the next twelve months.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, LabCorp's operating cash flow was $564.0 million compared to $448.9 million in Q4 2016. The increase in operating cash flow was due to higher cash earnings and improved working capital. The Company's free cash flow was $467.9 million compared to $374.6 million in Q4 2016.

At the end of Q4 2017, LabCorp's cash balance and total debt were $316.7 million and $6.8 billion, respectively. During the reported quarter, the Company invested $83.3 million in acquisitions, paid down $443.0 million of debt, and repurchased $40.0 million of stock representing approximately 0.3 million shares. LabCorp had $407.4 million of authorization remaining under its share repurchase program at the end of Q4 2017

Outlook

For full year 2018, LabCorp is forecasting revenue growth of 9.5% to 11.5% on a y-o-y basis, which equals to constant currency revenue growth of 8.9% to 10.9%.

For FY18, the Company is projecting revenue growth in LabCorp's Diagnostics of 3.0% to 5.0% over FY17, restating revenue of $6.86 billion. The Company is forecasting revenue growth in Covance Drug Development of 20.0% to 24.0% over FY17, restating revenue of $3.56 billion.

LabCorp is estimating adjusted earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.70 per share, an increase of approximately 17.7% to 21.9% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is projecting free cash flow of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, LabCorp's stock declined 1.51%, ending the trading session at $172.70.

Volume traded for the day: 654.56 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 642.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.96%; previous six-month period - up 12.71%; past twelve-month period - up 21.40%; and year-to-date - up 8.27%

After yesterday's close, LabCorp's market cap was at $17.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.94.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors