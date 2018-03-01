Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - inTEST Announces Multiple Order Wins for IntelliDock, 4-CAM Docking Systems, and Interface Hardware

Stock Monitor: AXT, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

inTEST viewed the orders as a further confirmation of the strength and breadth of its product portfolio, where its EMS segment designs and manufactures the mechanical and electrical systems that enable automated test systems and device handling equipment to connect with accuracy, repeatability, and safety with the industry's best ease of operation. The orders, according to the Company, were placed by an Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) customer, and are destined for manufacturing sites in Asia and North America, where the shipment is expected to be sent in Q1 and Q2 2018.

inTEST finds the majority of its customers in the semiconductor manufacturing segment, where they leverage inTEST products to perform development, qualifying, and final testing of Integrated Circuits (ICs) and wafers, for other electronic test across a range of industries, including the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, energy, and telecommunication markets. The Company currently offers induction heating products for joining and forming metals in multiple industrial markets, where its specific products span across temperature management systems, induction heating products, manipulator and docking hardware products, and customized interface solutions.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on December 13, 2017, inTEST announced that it recently won an order for 112 temperature forcing systems valued at over $2.6 million, from two Asia-based existing customers. The orders were expected to ship before the end of FY17, and were won by inTEST's Thermal Solutions segment, which is a leading provider of thermal systems for electronic test and the world's leading supplier of temperature systems for use in optical transceiver characterization and testing.

inTEST further stated that the order was the confirmation of the strength and breadth of inTEST's thermal solutions temperature systems portfolio, where one of the customers placed the largest order ever received by the Company for its ThermoStream systems from a single customer.

ThermoStreams from inTEST are portable systems that deliver clean dry air for precision temperature testing or conditioning of electronics. The systems deliver precise temperature control with robust transitions to reach each temperature, helping lab and production test efficiency. Currently, leading manufacturers of optical transceivers leverage ThermoStream to deliver rapid temperature transitions with precise temperature control.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, inTEST's stock dropped 1.28%, ending the trading session at $7.70.

Volume traded for the day: 38.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.45%; and past twelve-month period - up 55.56%

After yesterday's close, inTEST's market cap was at $78.62 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.15.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

