London, March 1
1 March 2018
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
Issue of equity
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announce that they have received notice to convert £75,000 of the 7.5 per cent Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 (the "Loan Notes') into shares.
The Convertible Notes carry the right of conversion into Ordinary Shares at the rate of 10p per share as a result the board have resolved to issue 750,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.
Furthermore, the holder of the Loan Notes subject to the conversion has requested that the interest due, net of withholding tax, on £150,000 of Loan Notes (including the £75,000 which has been converted) be paid in shares at 10p per share. As a result, the board have resolved to issue a further 43,643 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.
Furthermore, the directors announce that they have received £2,500 in respect of a notice to convert 25,000 warrants into shares at the conversion price of 10p per share. As a result, the board have resolved to issue a further 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.
As a result of these allotments the Company now has 4,219,157 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
