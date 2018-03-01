sprite-preloader
Lombard Capital PLC - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, March 1

1 March 2018

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Issue of equity

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announce that they have received notice to convert £75,000 of the 7.5 per cent Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 (the "Loan Notes') into shares.

The Convertible Notes carry the right of conversion into Ordinary Shares at the rate of 10p per share as a result the board have resolved to issue 750,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.

Furthermore, the holder of the Loan Notes subject to the conversion has requested that the interest due, net of withholding tax, on £150,000 of Loan Notes (including the £75,000 which has been converted) be paid in shares at 10p per share. As a result, the board have resolved to issue a further 43,643 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.

Furthermore, the directors announce that they have received £2,500 in respect of a notice to convert 25,000 warrants into shares at the conversion price of 10p per share. As a result, the board have resolved to issue a further 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.

As a result of these allotments the Company now has 4,219,157 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021


© 2018 PR Newswire