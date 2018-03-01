

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Business conditions in the Polish manufacturing sector improved at the slowest pace in four months in February, though remained robust, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 53.7 in February from 54.6 in January. Economists had expected the index to drop to 54.1.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders rose at the weakest rate in six months, leading to softer growth of output, purchasing and employment.



On the price front, inflationary pressures remained sharp in February, but moderated slightly since January.



