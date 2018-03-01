Detroit / Burscheid (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the leading global supplier of automotive seating, has appointed Ingo Fleischer as the new head of operational business in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), effective immediately. The company has 50 production plants and approximately 21,000 employees in the region.



In his new role as Vice President Seating EMEA, Fleischer is responsible for managing the business and production processes for complete seats, foam and trim in one of Adient's most important global markets. In this position, the 48-year-old industrial engineering graduate will further expand Adient's successful operational business. He will focus on increasing efficiency and productivity within the region's production network and in particular on building strong customer relationships with leading automakers. Fleischer will continue to manage the commercial vehicle business line.



Fleischer has been with the company since 1997. He has held numerous technical and managerial positions during this time - from quality assurance and production to coordinating global product launches. He has also demonstrated his strategic skills and innovative strength in the management of key customer and business areas. As the Vice President Global Specialty Seating, Ingo Fleischer most recently managed Adient's successful development of seating solutions for commercial aircraft and commercial vehicles. He was instrumental in the founding of Adient Aerospace, a joint venture with Boeing. Fleischer was also recently responsible for managing the Adient Recaro Automotive Seating premium brand.



In 2016, Fleischer was awarded the coveted Rising Star Award by Automotive News Europe magazine for his business acumen.



Fleischer takes over his new role from Brian Grady, who was previously responsible for Adient's operational EMEA business. Grady has been appointed Adient's Vice President Commercial and will manage the company's global business, marketing and development processes.



About Adient:



Adient is the global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com.



Originaltext: Adient Ltd. & Co. KG digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/19526 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_19526.rss2



Contact: Claudia Steinhoff T +49 2174 654481 claudia.steinhoff@adient.com