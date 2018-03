ANX Digital requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20180228006697 entitled "INS Ecosystem Signs Memoranda with the Netherlands Largest Postal Operator PostNL, Gears Up for Dutch Roll Out" be killed.

The release was issued prematurely by ANX Digital.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006697/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire, New York

212-752-9600