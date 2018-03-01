

Director/PDMR Shareholding



March 1, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Albert Stroucken / Gerda Stroucken | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director (PDMR) / PCA of | | | |Albert Stroucken | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition, by PDMR and PCA, of | | | |beneficial interest in ADSs by virtue of| | | |transfer from grantor retained annuity | | | |trust ('GRAT'). Mr. Stroucken is the | | | |sole trustee of the GRAT. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | | $0 | 9,437 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |February 28, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary



