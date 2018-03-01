Target Announces Limited-Edition Collaboration with Hunter

Spring lifestyle collection celebrates families, fun and the outdoors, with most pieces under $30

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a limited-edition spring collaboration with Hunter, a British heritage brand founded in 1856 that is known for its iconic Original Wellington boot, protective outerwear, bags and accessories. The collection includes more than 300 items. It spans apparel and accessories for women, men, girls, boys and toddlers, as well as products for the home and outdoors - a number of which are a first for Hunter, such as hammocks, sunshades and coolers.

"Hunter has long been regarded for its impeccable design aesthetic, rich heritage and playful spirit, and based on our research, it's a brand our guests know and love. So a pairing between our two brands made perfect sense," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "From the very beginning, we worked with Hunter to develop a well-designed, affordable collection that's all about fun, optimism and accessible adventure for the entire family. The colorful, all-weather pieces found in this line are made for enjoying the outdoors - rain or shine - on any budget."

Hunter for Target will be available Saturday, April 14, 2018, at select Target stores and Target.com. The collection reflects both brands' innovative spirit, shared sense of joy and optimism, and commitment to creating engaging experiences. Ranging in price from $5-$80, with most items under $30, the collection was designed to bring families and friends together to enjoy the outdoors. Also, in a first for Target's design partnerships, REDcard holders will receive early access to order exclusive colors in select styles on Target.com beginning Saturday, April 7, 2018.

"Our partnership with Target provides a unique and very powerful opportunity for us to share the Hunter story and engage with a very broad audience in the U.S.," said Alasdhair Willis, creative director at Hunter. "We share a similar spirit and brand values. In particular, our appeal to the entire family, and a spirit of joy, optimism and daily adventure. The partnership celebrates this and our connection to festivals and the outdoors."

To bring Hunter for Target to life and celebrate the partnership, Target and Hunter will host a festival that will include family-friendly activities and music performances. The festival, which is planned for late March in the Los Angeles area, will be open to the public and will be the first time guests can shop the collection. Target will release additional festival details and ticketing information in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1856 by an American entrepreneur in Scotland, Hunter (originally named North British Rubber Company) is a progressive British heritage brand renowned for its iconic Original Wellington boot. In 2013, Alasdhair Willis joined the brand as creative director, introducing a new era of Hunter. Since Willis's appointment, the label has transitioned from a single product business, known almost exclusively for its Original boots, to become a multi-category business, expanding into all-weather pieces across the ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories categories. The brand's products are popular with festival-goers and today, Hunter is instantly recognizable on the festival fields of Britain and across the globe.

More information about Hunter for Target is available on ABullseyeView.com. Guests are invited to join the conversation on social media using HunterxTarget.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,822 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Hunter

Hunter is a British heritage brand renowned for its iconic Original boot. Founded in Scotland in 1856, the brand has a history of innovation and pioneering design. The brand has built on this heritage of almost 160 years, creating footwear and outerwear to protect from the weather and perform across all terrains. Hunter holds two Royal Warrants by Appointment to HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.