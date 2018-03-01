FTSE 250 insurer Hastings posted a rise in full-year profit on Thursday as it continued to grow its share of the UK private car insurance market, but growth in gross written premiums left investors disappointed. In its preliminary results for the year to the end of December 2017, the company said pre-tax profit increased to £149m from £94.3m as net revenue pushed up 21% to £715.6m. Meanwhile, gross written premiums were also up 21%, to £930.8m and Hastings grew its market share to 7.3% from ...

