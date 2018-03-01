Independent upstream oil and gas company Jersey Oil & Gas announced on Thursday that Statoil, the operator of its Verbier discovery, has awarded contracts for well drilling at the site. Jersey owns an 18% interest in Verbier, which will see an appraisal well drilled by the semi-submersible rig West Phoenix in summer 2018, with the possibility of a further sidetrack well on the site in the Central North Sea. Andrew Benitz, chief executive of Jersey Oil & Gas, said: "We are very pleased to ...

