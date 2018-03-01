BGEO Group has appointed Zdenek Radil as chief executive officer of Global Beer Georgia with immediate effect, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said GBG is the beer arm of its beverage business, Teliani. Prior to the appointment, Radil had served as an independent non-executive director of Teliani's supervisory board since October 2016. In light of the appointment, Radil would step down from Teliani's Supervisory Board. From 2008 to 2016, Radil served as the chairman and chief ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...