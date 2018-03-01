sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,625 Euro		-0,155
-2,29 %
WKN: A1J7UJ ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Ticker-Symbol: V4S 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,94
7,055
15:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VESUVIUS PLC6,625-2,29 %