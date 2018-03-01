Molten metal flow engineering company Vesuvius said full year pre-tax profits rose 22.3% to £97.1m as global steel production increased. Underlying trading profit increased 16.1% to £165.5m. The full year dividend was increased by 8.8% to 18 pence a share. The company said global steel production excluding China was supported by a significant decrease in Chinese steel exports, which may not repeat in 2018. Vesuvius said its performance in China was strong, with 9.2% underlying revenue growth. ...

