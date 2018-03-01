Eurozone unemployment held steady at its lowest level since December 2008 in January, according to figures released by Eurostat on Thursday. The unemployment was stable at 8.6% in January, with December's level revised down to 8.6% from the 8.7% previously estimated. In January 2017, the unemployment rate stood at 9.6%. The number of unemployed people in the eurozone slipped to 14.11m in January from 14.12m the month before. Meanwhile, in the EU-28 group of nations, the unemployment rate was ...

