Rand Capital Corporation to Present at Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, today announced that Allen F. ('Pete') Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and responding to questions at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The conference will be held via webcast and will feature more than 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

RAND's presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.randcapital.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company's stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

