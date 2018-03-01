Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Concludes Lawsuit with the Ontario Government

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF) reports that it has concluded its lawsuit concerning its Thorne Lake, Metson Lake and Rapson Bay properties (the "Claims") with the Ontario Government, avoiding any further court proceedings. The Company intends to request the Provincial Mining Recorder to remove the "Pending Proceedings" notation which was recorded on the Claims' abstracts and to provide that the Claims will remain in an extended exclusion of time for a minimum of two years.

Tom Morris, Northern Superior CEO, states, "We are pleased to have concluded this chapter in the Company's history and remain committed to focussing all of our efforts and resources on advancing our Ti-Pa-haa-kaa-ning (TPK) and Croteau Est properties."

