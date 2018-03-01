

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $718 million, or $2.42 per share. This was higher than $615 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $15.36 billion. This was up from $13.48 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $718 Mln. vs. $615 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $1.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $15.36 Bln vs. $13.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: 8.65 - $8.75 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $41.0 - $42.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX