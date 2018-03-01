Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 01/03/2018 / 19:55 UTC+8 *Press Release [For Immediate Release]* *KWG Property Holding Limited* *Gross Pre-sales Value Increased by 128.1% y-o-y Amounting to RMB4,128 million in February 2018* (1 March 2018 - Hong Kong) KWG Property Holding Limited ("KWG Property" or the "Group", 1813.HK), one of the leading property developers in Guangzhou, is pleased to announce its pre-sales result for February 2018. In February 2018, the Group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB4,128 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 128.1%, in terms of gross pre-sales GFA amounted to 243,000 sq.m, representing a year-on-year increase of 86.9%. _- End -_ *About KWG Property (HKSE stock code: 1813)* Established in 1995, KWG Property is one of the leading property developers focusing on mid to high-end properties with premium quality in prime locations in Guangzhou. Going through 22 years of development, the Group has an efficient property development system, as well as a balanced product portfolio which includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels and shopping malls. Currently, the Group has expanded to high potential markets outside of Guangzhou. A strategic development framework has been formed, with Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Zhaoqing, Hainan and Nanning as its hub for South China, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Xuzhou, Jiaxing, Changshu, Lishui, Taicang and Taizhou for East China, Chengdu and Chongqing for Southwest China, Beijing, Tianjin, Jinan and Xian for North China, Wuhan for Central China and the Group's footprint has been expanded to Hong Kong since this year. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OFNEDHGWVM [1] Document title: KWG Sales Figures Feb 2018 01/03/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c38a8e72534fd86aedcb472e6af621f1&application_id=659403&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2018 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)