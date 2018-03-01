

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced Thursday that it has made an equity investment in California-based Silicon-Valley startup Alta Motors, a leader and innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. The two companies will collaborate on electric motorcycle technology and new product development.



'Earlier this year, as part of our 10-year strategy, we reiterated our commitment to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, in part, by aggressively investing in electric vehicle (EV) technology,' said Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich.



Harley-Davidson has already announced the planned launch of its first electric motorcycle, informed by Project LiveWire. The motorcycle is on track for release in 2019.



Alta Motors, formerly known as BRD Motorcycles, is a global leader in electric motorcycles and lightweight EV drivetrains with a proprietary technology platform that offers new levels of energy density and performance. It is backed financially by Tesla co-founders Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard.



