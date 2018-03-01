

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $312 million, or $1.87 per share. This was up from $252 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $6.78 billion. This was up from $6.21 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $312 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $6.78 Bln vs. $6.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX