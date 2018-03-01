Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-01 / 13:00 *Press Release* *HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH to present the all-in-one energy storage system Picea at upcoming trade fairs* *Berlin, Germany, 1 March 2018* - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), the Berlin-based energy solutions provider for single-family homes which fulfils the need for energy independence, will be presenting Picea, the world's first all-in-one unit to supply year-round power from the consumer's own photovoltaic system, at trade fairs in March and April. "Following the successful start of our Picea sales and distribution and our first partner meeting in mid-February at the company site in Berlin-Adlershof, we are now delighted to present our system at the most important trade fairs, again this year. We look forward to an intensive and productive dialogue with the trade visitors in order to identify additional powerful distribution partners. In addition, we will inform end customers about Picea for the first time," commented Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and Founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "Due to the very positive feedback, which we are very pleased to receive, the demand for Picea will foreseeably exceed our delivery capacities. For that reason, a waiting list for customer inquiries has been set-up." *SHK ESSEN* Date: 6-9 March 2018 Location: Messe Essen HPS booth: Hall 2, Booth 2B33 SHK ESSEN is Germany's largest trade fair for the sectors sanitation, heating, air conditioning and renewable energies and is the first specialist trade fair of the year for the presentation of market-ready innovations. More than 550 international exhibitors and about 48,500 trade visitors come together to discuss trends and developments in the SHK sector. SHK Essen takes place from 6-9 March 2018 and opens daily from 9am to 6pm CET from 6-8 March 2018 and from 9am to 4pm CET on 9March 2018. Additional information on the trade fair presence of HPS can be found here [1]. *ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE* Date: 13-15 March 2018 Location: Messe Düsseldorf HPS booth: Hall 8B, Booth D08 (BVES joint booth) ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE is an international conference and trade fair for energy storage and is one of the world's leading platforms of the energy storage industry. More than 160 exhibitors, companies and research institutions present themselves to over 4,000 visitors with the latest products and research results. ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE takes place from 13-15 March 2018 and opens daily on 13 and 14 March 2018 from 9am to 6pm CET and on 15 March 2018 from 9am to 5pm. Additional information on the trade fair presence of HPS can be found here [2]. *HANNOVER MESSE* Date: 23-27 April 2018 Location: Hannover Messe HPS booth: Hall 27, Booth D52/1 (Group Exhibit Hydrogen + Fuel Cells + Batteries) Hannover Messe is one of the world's most important industrial fairs, where international companies present their innovative ideas, key technologies, as well as products in the areas of research and development, industrial automation, IT, supply, production technologies and services as well as energy and mobility technologies. Hannover Messe opens for its about 6,500 exhibitors and 200,000 trade visitors from 23-27 April 2018 daily from 9am to 6pm CET. Additional information on the trade fair presence of HPS can be found here [3]. *About HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS):* HPS develops and produces systems for storing and using solar energy in single- and multi-family homes. HPS stands for safety, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. The first system from HPS, Picea, combines energy storage, heating support and indoor ventilation in one compact system. Thanks to its high-performance energy management system, Picea is able to meet the complete electrical energy needs of a family home. In addition, all waste heat produced is used to provide the house with heat and hot water, thus lowering the cost of heating. Compared to commercially available battery solutions, Picea has a hundred times more storage capacity with twice the output. Picea is energy efficient and provides energy in all seasons. This allows Picea to provide complete energy self-supply and independence from the grid. The energy produced by the photovoltaic installation on sunny days can either be used straightaway, or converted into hydrogen and stored. This energy is then made available at night or during the winter when there is little or no sunshine. The HPS system's fuel cell converts the energy stored as hydrogen back into electrical energy and heat as needed. HPS is based in Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.homepowersolutions.de/en [4] *Company contact:* HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director Tel.: +49 30 516958 110 Email: zeyad.abul-ella@homepowersolutions.de *Media contact:* MC Services AG Jessica Breu Tel.: +49 89 210 228 36 Email:homepowersolutions@mc-services.eu 