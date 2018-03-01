CRH PLC: CRH Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / CRH plc (LSE: CRH) (NYSE: CRH) is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Mr. Richard Boucher as a non-executive Director, with effect from 1 March 2018.

Mr. Boucher (59), an Irish citizen, has extensive experience in all aspects of financial services and was Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland Group plc between February 2009 and October 2017. He also held a number of key senior management roles within Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. He is a past President of the Institute of Banking in Ireland and of the Irish Banking Federation.

Mr. Boucher is a consultant for Fairfax Financial Group and acts as its nominee on the Board of Atlas Mara Limited, a company with investments in banks in Africa. He is also a non-executive Director of Eurobank Ergasias SA, a bank based in Athens, Greece which has operations in Greece and several other European countries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Trinity College, Dublin and is a Fellow of the Institute of Banking in Ireland.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing c.87,000 people at c.3,800 operating locations in 31 countries worldwide. With a market capitalisation of c.€24 billion (February 2018), CRH is the largest building materials company in North America and the second largest worldwide. The Group has leadership positions in Europe as well as established strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH is committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

