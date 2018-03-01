PayCertify Announces the First Legal Credit Card Processing Solution for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

PayCertify Officially Launched the New Program on February 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / PayCertify made headlines in November of last year for being the first merchant processing company to offer legal, reliable and stable merchant processing solutions for the industrial hemp and CBD industry.

Now, they are proud to announce that they are the first merchant processor in America who has been approved to offer legal, domestic credit card processing for retail medical marijuana dispensaries.

As a company spokesperson noted, PayCertify will offer credit card solutions for marijuana dispensaries in all the states where marijuana is currently legal. Recreational marijuana is legal in nine states and medical marijuana is legal in 29 states. It will not offer the processing solutions in the 21 states where marijuana is still illegal.

To see an illustrative map of the states where marijuana use is now legal, please check out http://www.businessinsider.com/legal-marijuana-states-2018-1.

As a company spokesperson noted, PayCertify officially launched the program on February 19, 2018.

"Since launching, we have received hundreds of applications from dispensaries looking to move away from cash and be able to accept credit cards," the spokesperson noted, adding that since legal marijuana sales were expected to hit $9.7 billion in 2017 and are expected to reach nearly $25 billion by 2021, the timing is for launching this opportunity is ideal.

"PayCertify is paving the way to not only make it easier for people to buy marijuana from dispensaries, but is also helping dispensaries legitimize themselves by being able to move away from cash and keep more accurate accounting records," said Chase Harmer, CEO of PayCertify.

"This will help solve one of the biggest issues that states have had with dispensaries, which is collecting tax revenue on an all cash business. This is also the first step towards making dispensaries a bankable business, making them more appealing to investors and Wall Street."

Pay Certify earned the exclusive opportunity to be the first merchant processor to be able to provide this service because of their excellent relationships, history, and anti fraud eco-system, the spokesperson noted. PayCertify currently manages a portfolio of merchants that do more than $5 billion in annual revenue.

"This should be very appealing to banks as well. Dispensaries are a retail business that has virtually no chargebacks or refunds," Harmer said, adding that PayCertify will be launching a new brand completely dedicated to serving the Cannabis industry within the coming months.

To apply or inquire about this, or any other credit card processing solutions, visit PayCertify.com

About PayCertify:

PayCertify helps merchants to process "card not present" transactions. They are known worldwide for their outstanding services and solutions for ecommerce merchants, travel merchants, high risk merchant processing, and retail merchants.

