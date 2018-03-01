Active-Investors: Wired News - Actinium Pharma Announced Activation of Sixteen Clinical Trial Sites in Phase-3 SIERRA Trial for Iomab-B

Stock Monitor: Magellan Health Post Earnings Reporting

The sixteen clinical trial sites in the Phase-3 SIERRA trial represent over one-third of bone marrow transplant volume in the US, and the sites are some of the leading and highest volume Bone marrow transplantation (BMT) centers in the country. The fifteenth SIERRA clinical trial site was activated at the end of October 2017.

Actinium to Provide Enrollment and Data Monitoring Safety Board Related Updates During 2018

Sandesh Seth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Actinium, stated that participation of these leading US transplant centers in the SIERRA trial reflects strongly on the prospects for the Company's leading drug candidate, Iomab-b.

Sandesh added that Actinium expects to provide several enrollment and Data Monitoring Safety Board related updates during 2018 and top-line results next year. The Company is believed to making solid progress toward meeting these goals with the addition of additional sites and participation of these prestigious institutions.

SIERRA Trial

The SIERRA trial, the first multi-center, Actinium sponsored trial for Iomab-B, is planned to enroll 150 patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are age 55 and above and will compare Iomab-B and a BMT to physician's choice of salvage chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is durable complete remission (dCR) of at least six months and the secondary endpoint will be overall survival at one year. Iomab-B is intended to provide safer myeloablation of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant, thus providing a potentially curative treatment option for this patient population and for patients with other leukemias, lymphomas, myelomas and other blood disorders.

Actinium expects to provide updates on the Iomab-B SIERRA trial in-line with previously stated objectives for 2018 and 2019. The SIERRA trial will have three safety analyses by an independent Data Monitoring Committee when 25%, 50%, and 75% patient enrollment has been reached.

DMC Recommended Continuation of Patient Enrolment in Phase-3 SIERRA Trial

In December 2017, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for the Pivotal Phase-3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B completed its review of the data available from the trial at time of analysis. The DMC recommended that the trial could continue to enroll patients as planned. DMC reviewed initial safety data from the first 20 patients enrolled in the trial at its scheduled meeting in November 2017. Actinium would complete patient enrollment by the end of 2018.

About Iomab-B

Iomab-B, Actinium's lead product candidate, is currently being studied in pivotal Phase-3 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML who are age 55 and above. Upon approval, Iomab-B is intended to prepare and condition patients for a bone marrow transplant, also referred to as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, which is often considered the only potential cure for patients with certain blood-borne cancers and blood disorders. Iomab-B targets cells that express CD45, a pan-leukocytic antigen widely expressed on white blood cells with the monoclonal antibody, BC8, labeled with the radioisotope, iodine-131. By carrying iodine-131 directly to the bone marrow in a targeted manner, Actinium believes Iomab-B will avoid the side effects of radiation on most healthy tissues while effectively killing the patient's cancer and marrow cells.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The Company's s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells both safely and effectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Actinium Pharma's stock dropped 4.44%, ending the trading session at $0.43.

Volume traded for the day: 1.04 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 717.77 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Actinium Pharma's market cap was at $35.18 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

