

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced the company expects earnings per share of $4.95 to $5.45 for fiscal 2018. Comparable sales change is expected to range between flat to increase 2%. Total sales change is expected to be in the range of down 1% to up 1%. Kohl's plans to shift its earnings reporting cadence in fiscal 2018 and expects to report its first quarter 2018 financial results during the week of May 20, 2018.



Excluding tax reform and store closures, fourth-quarter earnings per share was $1.99 compared to $1.44, prior year. Comparable sales increased 6.3%.



Kohl's ended the fiscal year with 1,158 Kohl's stores in 49 states. During 2017, the company opened four Kohl's stores, relocated one Kohl's store and opened one Off/Aisle location.



