

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sotheby's (BID) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $79.07 million, or $1.47 per share. This was higher than $73.76 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $315.56 million. This was up from $308.69 million last year.



Sotheby's earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $79.07 Mln. vs. $73.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $315.56 Mln vs. $308.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX