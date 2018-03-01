OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 March 2018

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 1 March 2018 that Alan Thomson (Chairman), Ian Barkshire (Chief Executive) and Gavin Hill (Finance Director) have purchased ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as disclosed below.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc





ISIN - GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 761 pence 5,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price (single transaction)

5,000

£38,050 e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc





ISIN - GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 753 pence 6,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price (single transaction)

6,000

£45,180 e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)