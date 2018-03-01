sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,03 Euro		-0,30
-3,60 %
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2018 | 13:36
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 1

1 March 2018

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 1 March 2018 that Alan Thomson (Chairman), Ian Barkshire (Chief Executive) and Gavin Hill (Finance Director) have purchased ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as disclosed below.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlan Thomson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
761 pence5,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		(single transaction)
5,000
£38,050
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Barkshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
753 pence6,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		(single transaction)
6,000
£45,180
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
738 pence4,000
732 pence1,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		(two transactions)
5,500
£40,500
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2018 PR Newswire