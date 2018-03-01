OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 1
1 March 2018
Oxford Instruments plc
(the "Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 1 March 2018 that Alan Thomson (Chairman), Ian Barkshire (Chief Executive) and Gavin Hill (Finance Director) have purchased ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as disclosed below.
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Oxford Instruments plc
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alan Thomson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|(single transaction)
5,000
£38,050
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Barkshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|(single transaction)
6,000
£45,180
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|(two transactions)
5,500
£40,500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)