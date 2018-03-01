

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) released a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $39.55 million, or $0.43 per share. This was lower than $55.42 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.38 billion. This was down from $1.40 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $39.55 Mln. vs. $55.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.70



