

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced Thursday the appointment of James Robinson as president and chief operating officer, effective March 5, 2018. He will also serve on the executive management team and report to Chief Executive Officer Richard Pops.



Robinson will lead Alkermes' global Commercial, Operations, Business Development and Human Resources functions as the company prepares for the expansion of its commercial portfolio and builds the organization for its next stage of growth.



Robinson brings to Alkermes more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning a variety of diverse disciplines, including sales, marketing, new product planning, market access, reimbursement and government affairs.



Robinson comes from Astellas US LLC, where he served as president of Americas operations with responsibility for its operations in North and South America. He previously served as president of Astellas Pharma US.



Prior to joining Astellas in 2005, he served as an executive at the former Schering-Plough Corp. (SGP).



