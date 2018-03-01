Soleo Wins Big at Affiliate Summit West with Ringba Giveaway

Ringba and Soleo Both Took Part in the Affiliate Summit West, which was Held in Las Vegas in Early January, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / The founders of Ringba, an innovative call tracking, analytics and attribution platform, are pleased to announce that Soleo won their Affiliate Summit West $1,000 Giveaway. Both companies recently took part in the conference, which was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 7-9, 2018.





After receiving a number of entries for their generous drawing at the performing marketing conference, the team from Ringba drew Soleo's name as the winner.

As a spokesperson for Ringba noted, Soleo specializes in delivering innovative, custom and cloud-based local search and pay per call solutions. Soleo is currently one of the biggest players in the pay per call industry, and call tracking services have definitely contributed to their success.

"By helping consumers find what they need, Soleo brings active leads to merchants. And, as a result, they are a leading provider of call-based leads in most service-oriented categories," noted the spokesperson for Ringba.

The teams from Ringba and Soleo both thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Affiliate Summit West; they were among 6,000 digital marketers who gathered in Las Vegas. The large group of attendees was made up of online publishers, bloggers, media owners, traffic sources, advertisers, global brands, networks, technology firms, agencies, and other solution providers.

"The entire Ringba team was ecstatic to meet with existing partners, old friends and industry professionals at the conference, and we were delighted to present the $1,000 to the representatives from Soleo," the spokesperson noted, adding that the digital marketers at the Affiliate Summit came from over 70 countries.

The event took place over three packed days that featured over 300 exhibitors and sponsors, and 100-plus industry experts spoke at over 70 sessions. The teams from Ringba and Soleo had a wonderful time participating in a number of networking events as well as looking for new connections, innovative partnerships, and cutting-edge technologies in the performance marketing industry.

"We also liked the way organizers of Affiliate Summit West provided everyone with online tools that allowed us to connect with other attendees before, during and after the event," the spokesperson noted. "You can rest assured that the Ringba team will be participating at Affiliate Summit events in the future."

About Ringba:

Ringba is an intelligent call tracking, analytics and attribution platform. Users can track inbound calls, analyze real-time reports, reduce call fees and optimize ad spend and ROI for their call marketing campaigns. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com.

About Soleo:

Based in Rochester, NY, Soleo is a global leader in delivering innovative cloud-based local search and pay-per-call solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.soleo.com.

Contact:

Darren Leigh

contact@ringba.com

(877) 944-2937

SOURCE: Ringba