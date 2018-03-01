

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded at the fastest pace in seven years in 2017, the statistical office Istat reported Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.5 percent in 2017 after expanding 0.9 percent in 2016. This was the biggest growth since 2010, when GDP climbed 1.7 percent.



Data showed that general government net borrowing was -EUR 33.184 billion, which was equivalent to -1.9 percent of GDP, compared with -2.5 percent in 2016.



At the same time, general government debt totaled EUR 2.256 trillion or 131.5 percent of GDP.



