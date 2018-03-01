Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Chipotle's Quarterly Sales Advanced 7.3% and EPS Soared 181.8%

Stock Monitor: Wendy's Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) ("Chipotle"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CMG. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 06, 2018. The burrito chain reported better than expected same store and earnings results, while its revenues were in-line with market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Chipotle Mexican Grill. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WEN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Chipotle Mexican Grill most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CMG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Chipotle's revenues were $1.11 billion, reflecting an increase of 7.3% from $1.03 billion in Q4 2016. The increase in revenues was driven by new restaurant openings and, to a lesser extent, by an increase in comparable restaurant sales of 0.9%. The Company's comparable restaurant sales increased as a result of an increase in the average check, including a 2.4% impact from menu price increases taken in select restaurants during Q2 2017 and Q4 2017. The Company's revenue numbers were in-line with analysts' estimates of $1.11 billion, while its comparable restaurant sales were better than Wall Street's estimates of a y-o-y growth of 0.8%.

For Q4 2017, Chipotle's food costs were 34.2% of revenue, representing a drop of 110 basis points compared to Q4 2016. The decrease was driven by the benefit of the menu price increases, cost savings initiatives related to paper and packaging products, and a relief in avocado prices on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Chipotle's restaurant level operating margin was 14.9%, reflecting an improvement from 13.5% in Q4 2016. The improvement was driven primarily by decreased promotional activities and lower food, beverage, and packaging costs as a percentage of revenue. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses were 5.2% of revenue for the reported quarter, reflecting a decrease of 110 basis points on a y-o-y basis.

Chipotle's net income was $43.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $16.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's net income included a $6.0 million benefit, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the reported quarter, due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Chipotle's adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.32 per share.

For FY17, Chipotle's revenues jumped 14.7% to $4.48 billion from $3.90 billion in FY16.

Chipotle's net income was $176.3 million, or $6.17 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for FY16.

Chipotle's effective tax rate was 36.1% in FY17, reflecting a decrease of 4.7% on a y-o-y basis, due to the enactment of the TCJA, and a lower state tax rate. The TCJA reduced the federal corporate income tax rate to 21%, starting in FY18. The Company estimates that the lower income tax rate from the tax law change will result in savings of approximately $40 million to $50 million in FY18. Chipotle is planning to invest more than one-third of these tax savings in its people, such as by making all of the Company's restaurant managers and crew eligible for a one-time cash bonus; awarding one-time stock bonuses to a broad group of staff employees; and enhancing a number of other benefits such as parental leave and short-term disability.

Store Update

During Q4 2017, Chipotle opened 38 new restaurants, and relocated or closed four restaurants; bringing the total restaurant count to 2,408. During FY17, the Company opened 183 new restaurants, and closed or relocated 25 restaurants (including the closure of 15 ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen restaurants).

Outlook

For FY18, Chipotle's management is forecasting comparable restaurant sales increases in the low-single digits. The Company is estimating 130 to 150 new restaurant openings for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock slightly declined 0.23%, ending the trading session at $318.41.

Volume traded for the day: 911.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 15.99%; previous six-month period - up 2.05%; and year-to-date - up 10.17%

After yesterday's close, Chipotle Mexican Grill's market cap was at $8.93 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.69.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors