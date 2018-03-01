Active-Investors: Wired News - Carnival's German Cruise Line - AIDA Cruises - Orders Third LNG-Powered Ship

Stock Monitor: Pinnacle Entertainment Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the LNG Powered Cruise Ship

Meyer Werft, the German Shipbuilder, has been contracted by Carnival to build a new 180,000-ton ship which will have nearly 2,700 staterooms and extensive selection of popular onboard features. The new ship will feature Carnival's exclusive "green cruising" design and will be equipped with the marine industry's most advanced fuel technology. The main USP of the ship is that it will be fully powered at sea and in port by LNG, the world's cleanest burning fossil fuel, which will significantly reduce air emissions. The ship will be built at Meyer Werft's shipyard in Papenburg and is expected to be delivered to Carnival in 2023.

This is the third LNG ship ordered for AIDA. The first of the two LNG ships ordered earlier, AIDAnova is a new generation of LNG vessels, and the first-ever cruise ship in the world to be fully powered by LNG. AIDAnova is scheduled to join AIDA's fleet in December 2018. The second LNG ship is expected to be delivered in spring of 2021.

Commenting on the new LNG shipbuilding contract, Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises, said:

"With today's new shipbuilding contract, we will ensure the further growth of the cruise market in the long-term and will be able to provide excellent cruises for this steadily growing holiday segment in the future as well."

Tim Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft, added:

"This is the 10th AIDA Cruises ship we are building in Papenburg, emphasizing a long-term partnership between AIDA Cruises and Meyer Werft. AIDAnova and the following two sister ships feature the latest technology focused on sustainability and energy efficiency."

Features of the LNG Ships

Like AIDAnova, the next generation LNG ships will have the best of onboard innovations plus product features already available on its current fleet aimed at enhancing the guest experience. The new ships are expected to have over 40 restaurants and bars offering a new level of world-class dining experiences and culinary trends for guests, entertainment options like an enhanced theatrium, an onboard TV studio and new event restaurants. The ships will also feature 20 different cabin types - from the penthouse suite to generously sized family staterooms or single staterooms with a balcony.

Going Green Strategy

The addition of LNG ships to its fleet of cruise ships is part of AIDA's long-term strategy of pursuing "green cruising" and sustainable operations. AIDA aims that by FY23 more than half of its cruise guests will be travelling on a cruise ship that runs fully or partially on LNG. The Company believes that the use of LNG as a fuel to power ships prevents emissions of particulate matter and sulphur oxides almost entirely at sea and in port. The use of LNG also significantly reduces the emission of gases like nitrogen oxides and CO2.

AIDA's going green strategy stems from Carnival's push to enhance its fleet with 20 new ships to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival has signed shipbuilding agreements with leading German and Finnish shipbuilders Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku to build nine LNG-powered cruise ships. These nine ships are to be included in the fleet of four of its cruise brands and will be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Apart from AIDA which has ordered 3 LNG ships; Costa Cruises has ordered 2 LNG ships to be delivered in 2019 and 2021; P&O Cruises UK has ordered 2 LNG ships to be delivered in 2020 and 2022; and Carnival Cruise Line has ordered 2 LNG ships to be delivered in 2020 and 2022.

About Carnival Corp.

Carnival is the world's largest leisure travel Company with a portfolio of the world's most widely recognized cruise brands Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises and Fathom. The Company's operations are spread North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company's cruise-lines together operate 103 ships with 232,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world.

AIDA Cruises is one of the fastest growing and commercially successful cruises in Germany and operates 12 cruise ships, one of the world's most state-of-the-art fleet of ships. AIDA employs about 11,400 people from 40 countries on shore and on board of its ships.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Carnival's stock was slightly down 0.86%, ending the trading session at $66.91.

Volume traded for the day: 3.18 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 1.13%; past twelve-month period - up 19.59%; and year-to-date - up 0.81%

After yesterday's close, Carnival's market cap was at $47.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.61.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors