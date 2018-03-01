Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Intel as a Driving Force for Innovative Technology Development in the Internet of Things Ecosystem

Intel's architecture, technology, and strong ecosystem partnerships advance end-to-end solutions that help solve industry-specific IoT business challenges

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) space, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intel Corporation (Intel) with the 2018 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for enabling edge computing by working with partners and customers to develop technology that delivers more processing power closer to where data is generated across many verticals' IoT applications.

"Intel has used its ability to identify industry-specific IoT business challenges to create market ready solutions with ecosystem partners that provide an easier path to deployment and faster time-to-market," said Dilip Sarangan, Global Research Director, IoT.

Intel's scalable portfolio of Intel Atom Core', Xeon processors as well as products in connectivity, storage, security, and embedded software from Wind River allows the company to solve critical challenges facing the IoT ecosystem. Organically and through acquisitions, Intel has also developed computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators as well as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) for the most demanding edge workloads. Robust developer offerings help software developers create compelling solutions that have the ability to perform data analytics at the edge, allowing end users to make real-time decisions with accurate, accessible data.

Intel Capital has invested in various early stage start-ups to create a pipeline of innovations in the industry. The IntelIoT Solutions Alliance is a large and vibrant ecosystem covering hardware, software, analytics, solution providers, system integrators and channel partners. The company has also been an active participant in getting the industry to adopt best practices by working with consortia and standards bodies that will ensure that diverse range of IoT systems can be integrated into comprehensive solutions. This will help organizations improve their return on investment (ROI) and increase the success rate of IoT deployments.

"Intel is an industry leader in speeding up innovation cycles and identifying attractive sales channels through its ecosystem. Intel's engagements across almost all levels of the IoT ecosystem, coupled with their broad portfolio, positions Intel to succeed in the IoT market," said Sarangan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

