Global Fly Ash Market Gaining Traction From Prospering Construction Industry in BRICS Nations; Global Market to Reach US$ 9,080.9 Million by 2025, Observes TMR

A fresh business intelligence study compiled by chemical and commerce experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) notifies that the shares in the global fly ash market is distributed among a small chunk of players. And this dominance is a reflection of their robust distribution network. The report identifies CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral Limited, Titan America, SCB International, LafargeHolcim, Headwaters Inc., Separation Technologies LLC, and Aggregate Industries as some of the prominent companies ahead of the curve in the global fly ash market. CAMEX has strategically placed itself across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, producing and distributing construction essentials such as cement and ready-mix concrete. Very similar is the case with Boral Limited, which provides construction materials such as fly ash, quarry products, asphalt, and pre-mix concrete and caters to the markets in Asia, the U.S., and Australia. On the other hand, SCB International is indulged into innovating technologies and solutions. The fly ash produced by the company is ideal for various applications including Portland cement, agriculture, and others. Titan America, as the name suggests, functions primarily across the U.S. and Canada, and is a prominent names when it comes to limestone products and concrete blocks.

Global Fly Ash Market to Breach US$9.0 Bn Mark by 2025

The aforementioned companies stand for a fruitful future too, as the TMR report has projected the demand in the global fly ash market to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Revenue-wise, it has been estimated that the opportunities in the fly ash market, worldwide, will translate into US$9,080.9 mn by the end of 2025, substantially more than the market's evaluated worth of US$5,237.1 mn as of 2017. Going forward, in order to gain ground over their competitors, the key companies of the fly ash market are expected to expand geographically via mergers and acquisitions.

Based on product type, the TMR report segments the fly ash market into Class C and Class F, whereas application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into cement and concrete, mining applications, structural fills, road construction, waste stabilization, and others. Region-wise, Asia Pacific has been highlighted as the most lucrative region, promising to provide for a demand of fly ash that will be worth US$4,217.6 mn in 2025.

Rapid Road Construction in APAC a Boon for Fly Ash Market

The prosperity of the building and construction industry in various emerging economies is the primary driver of the global fly ash market. When mixed with concrete, fly ash can significantly improve the strength of the structures ultimately constructed. In addition to that, a number of governments in APAC are emphasizing on road construction in order to manage their thriving transportation sector. In addition to that, easy availability of raw materials, which are essentially a waste out of coal-based power generation process, is another factor driving the demand in the global fly ash market. On the other hand, detrimental properties of the material and reducing dependency on thermal power are two key restraints over the fly ash market. Nevertheless, the vendors operating in this market are anticipated to gain new opportunities by adopting ecofriendly cement technology, basic immobilized amine sorbents (BIAS), and finding alternatives to fly ash.

Key Takeaways:

The demand in the global fly ash market will expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025

Emerging economies, wherein the constructing industry is flourishing, are providing for the maximum demand

Competitive landscape moderately consolidated among a few players with strong emphasis on strengthening distribution network

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Fly Ash Market (Type - Class C and Class F; Application - Cement & Concrete, Structural Fills, Mining, Waste Stabilization, and Road Construction) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Segments of the Fly Ash Market

Global Fly ash Market: By Type

Class C

Class F

Global Fly ash Market: By Application

Cement & Concrete

Structural Fills

Mining Applications

Waste Stabilization

Road Construction

Others

